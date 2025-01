AMID THE OUTBREAK of fatal fires in California, AI-generated imagery has been widely shared on social media, in particular multiple images and video clips that appear to show the iconic Hollywood sign on fire in Los Angeles.

These images and videos are fake, and the sign stands intact.

Out-of-control wildfires are continuing to rip across parts of Los Angeles, leading to at least 10 deaths and the destruction of over 10,000 structures, as well as evacuation orders for nearly 180,000 residents across the city.

Despite the efforts of over 1,400 firefighters, the biggest blazes remain totally uncontained – with weather conditions and the underlying impact of climate change expected to continue fanning the flames for days to come.

However, on social media, amid arguments over California politics and whether climate change is happening, users have also been sharing fire images created by Artificial Intelligence and suggesting that they show the extent of the blaze.

Most notably, many of these show the Hollywood sign alight, often along with claims that the sign had been destroyed.

Some of these appear to be part of an effort to push political messages, or to spread fear and mistrust. These include an image showing dozens of people wearing all black clothes, including face coverings, published by a “verified” user who said that it showed looters.

The image was AI-generated, not real.

Meanwhile, actual images of a people escaping the fires carrying armfuls of their possessions were described as “Kamala Harris voters looting the homes of fire victims in California! Inhumane monsters!”.

However, probably the most iconic (fake) images depict the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles in various states of fiery destruction.

Numerous AI versions of these on the social media site X have accumulated about a million views, often accompanied by claims that they are genuine. “This isn’t AI, it’s actually real. Hollywood is burning,” said an account by a verified account with more than 176,900 views.

The image posted yesterday the shows a watermark for Grok AI, an Artificial Intelligence platform that can create images based on image prompts, available to the users of X.

Other posts show short clips that appear to show flames about to engulf the iconic more-than-13-metre-tall letters.

While it is true that fires were in the area of the sign and there were fears it may get damaged, the sign still remains intact.

“The Hollywood Sign continues to stand tall!” The Hollywood Sign Trust, a volunteer organisation dedicated to maintaining and promoting the sign, said on its social media accounts, along with a picture that called images of the sign on fire “fake news”.

The last year saw a major increase in the use of AI-generated imagery to spread misinformation, notably by anti-immigrant groups.

Last month, The Journal debunked a satirical AI-generated image shared by a former Greek finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, which appeared to show Bono and Bob Geldof holding Israeli flags as part of a “two-man vigil” outside the Israeli Embassy in Dublin.

With additional reporting by AFP

The Journal’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.