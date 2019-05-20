This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Children's Hospice Week: 'We get 15 days of respite a year - it's the only time we have together'

Cian Murphy has been attending LauraLynn Children’s Hospice – and charming the nurses there – since 2013.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 20 May 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,868 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644422
Image: SON Photographic Ltd
Image: SON Photographic Ltd

FAMILIES ACROSS THE country with children who have life-limiting conditions are asking people to donate to children’s hospice services this week so that people like them can continue to benefit from their support.

Orla Murphy’s son Cian, who is seven-years-old, has been attending LauraLynn Children’s Hospice in Dublin since 2013. Cian has multiple system problems and he can become seriously ill very quickly. He is tube fed and requires multiple medications at different times of the day.

“He could be really good this week and next week he could be in hospital,” his mother told TheJournal.ie. “If he got a tummy bug he could go into crisis.

“We’ve never said to him that he has a life-limiting condition, but he does. We don’t know how long we’ll have him, we didn’t think he’d make it to seven.”

Her son needs round the clock care so the 15 days a year respite that Orla and her husband Eric get from LauraLynn gives them a much-needed break.

Cian is non-verbal but can communicate using sign language and Orla said he has a great relationship with the nurses at the hospice, who know him well and are aware of his complex healthcare needs.

“He’ll be walking around asking the girls their birthdays – he has this bizarre talent that if you tell him what date your birthday is he can say what day of the week it falls on. And he remembers all their birthdays, he has an amazing memory for dates. He helps them with the laundry as well.

“And we can pop in and out, but he doesn’t really want us there most of the time, so I get to spend some time with my husband and with our other child, plus I don’t have to do all the meds.

“He’s a great little man but he is complex and he needs to be watched, even at night to make sure he doesn’t spike a temperature because he could get very unwell.”

The Murphy family travel to Dublin from Limerick every couple of months to stay at the hospice, usually for three days, and there are parent rooms on site so they do not have the expense of a Dublin hotel during that time.

Those 15 days represent the only respite that Orla and Eric get. They are currently trying to get some respite time from the HSE in Limerick, so they can go for the occasional meal together.

“Everything in the HSE you have to fight for, you don’t get it just because you need it. Unfortunately, having a child with a life limiting condition is a constant fight – and it’s stressful anyway.

If we didn’t have LauraLynn I just don’t know, it’s the only time we get to be together just us. And when you go in there you don’t have to pretend everything is wonderful. It’s okay to say ‘I’m having a tough day and I’m sick of the constant meds and the late nights, and you don’t have to feel like a horrible person, you’re just being honest’.

This week is Children’s Hospice Week, with events over the next five days to raise awareness for the services offered to families like the Murphys.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie