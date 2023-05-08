Drought persists as Spain records hottest April on record

LAST MONTH WAS Spain’s driest and hottest April on record, as the country continues to battle a drought emergency.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said today that the average daily temperature in April had been 14.9 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the average.

AEMET said average maximum temperatures during the month were up by 4.7 degrees.

Rainfall was a fifth of what would normally be expected in the month, making it the driest April since records began in 1961.

Last year was Spain’s hottest on record, as well as the country’s sixth driest.

Three years of scant rainfall and high temperatures put the country officially into long-term drought earlier this year.

A flash study by a group of international scientists last week found that record-breaking April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and northern Africa were made 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change and would have been almost impossible in the past.

The government has requested emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers and ranchers whose crops are being affected by the situation.