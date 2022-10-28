Poll: Do you use Twitter?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ELON MUSK HAS completed his takeover of Twitter and has ousted several senior executives in his first move at the top of the company.
According to reports, Musk’s first act upon taking charge of the company was to dismiss chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and general counsel and head of safety Vijaya Gadde.
Musk had publicly criticised both Agrawal and Gadde over Twitter policy in recent months.
His chief criticism of the social media platform has been its policing of “free speech” – he has said he believes Twitter has been overzealous in its content moderation.
