Gardaí launch sexual assault probe after woman claims she was attacked by taxi man

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in north Dublin last weekend.

The alleged assault is said to have happened in the Sutton Cross area near Howth, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who may have travelled on the Dublin Road, Sutton, Dublin 13 between 3:30-4:10am to get in touch with officers.

TheJournal.ie understands that the complaint relates to an alleged incident involving a taxi driver.

Gardaí have also asked for any road users in the area who may have camera footage to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A spokesman previously said: “No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time.”