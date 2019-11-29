This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 November, 2019
Gardaí launch sexual assault probe after woman claims she was attacked by taxi man

The alleged assault is said to have happened in the Sutton Cross area near Howth, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 29 Nov 2019, 5:44 PM
27 minutes ago 3,518 Views 4 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in north Dublin last weekend. 

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who may have travelled on the Dublin Road, Sutton, Dublin 13 between 3:30-4:10am to get in touch with officers. 

TheJournal.ie understands that the complaint relates to an alleged incident involving a taxi driver.

Gardaí have also asked for any road users in the area who may have camera footage to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A spokesman previously said: “No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Garreth MacNamee
