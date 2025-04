HUGE CROWDS ARE expected at St Peter’s Basilica today for a glimpse of Pope Francis’s body on the second day of public tributes ahead of the Catholic leader’s weekend burial.

Close to 20,000 people filtered past the Argentine’s open, red-lined wooden coffin in the first few hours of the lying in state yesterday, the Vatican said. Many more are predicted ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

Italy is preparing a massive security operation for the funeral in front of St Peter’s, which will be attended by the Ireland contingent – President Michael D Higgins, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

US President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, and Britain’s Prince William will also be in attendance.

Francis died on Monday after 12 years as head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, during which time he made a name for himself as a pope of the marginalised.

Mourners queued for up to four hours on Wednesday to say their goodbyes to Francis, who was dressed in his papal vestments – a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes – and with a rosary laced between his fingers.

But such was the demand that each mourner was ushered past the casket within seconds, many hurriedly catching the moment on their smartphones.

Peter’s will close to the public at 7pm on Friday.

At 8pm, Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of the closing of the coffin.