THE TAOISEACH, TÁNAISTE AND President of Ireland will all attend Pope Francis’s funeral this Saturday in Rome.

The Pope passed away yesterday, Easter Monday, at the age of 88.

The Vatican has confirmed his funeral will be held this Saturday.

It has been confirmed this afternoon that President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will attend the Pope’s funeral alongside his wife Sabina Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

From tomorrow morning at 9 am local time (8 am Irish time) until his funeral on Saturday at 10 am, Pope Francis’s body will lie in state for mourners to pay their respects.

The funeral mass, which will take place in the churchyard of St. Peter’s Basilica, will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Afterwards, the coffin of the late Pope will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica, and from there to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.