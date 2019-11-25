This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fresh charges for Hyde & Seek creche and directors

The case has been brought by the Minister for Children and Youth affairs.

By Tom Tuite Monday 25 Nov 2019, 6:42 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE HYDE AND SEEK creche chain and two of its directors face fresh charges for breaking child care regulations.

Summonses in connection with alleged breaches of the Child Care Act 1991 (Early Years Services) Regulations 2016 have been issued against the Dublin creche company and directors Siobhan and Anne Davy.

The creche has featured in an RTE Investigates programme

The case has been brought by the Minister for Children and Youth affairs and came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court today.

Siobhan Davy is accused that, being a director of Hyde and Seek Glasnevin Ltd, on April 11, May 23 and July 27 last, at the premises on Finglas Road, Dublin, she permitted two staff members to work directly with children while not in possession of documentary evidence confirming they held minimal educational awards.

She faces a summons for permitting staff to wake a child by holding a wet cloth to their face on July 10 last.

She was also accused of allowing one staff member to supervise nine babies in contravention of safety ratios on July 8 last.

The company itself was accused of not having documentary evidence of staff having a major award qualification in early childcare, on dates between April and July. It is also accused of permitting the use of a wet cloth to wake a child.

Owner and director Anne Davy was summoned on charges for allegedly allowing eight staff members work at Hyde and Seek Creche and Montessori without appropriate Garda vetting on July 19 last; and providing inadequate space with 46 children present on September 11, and 37 children present on July 19 last, when only 32 were sanctioned at the creche.

Aoife McNickle BL, prosecuting, applied for an adjournment for the case to link up with further summons due before the court next month.

Defence solicitor Rory Staines said he had received disclosure of approximately 3,000 pages in disclosure but there were no statements as the Child and Family Agency says it does not have power to take statements.

To advise his clients, the defence needed to know who was going to be called to give evidence and what they will say. Ms McNickle said there was no difficulty with that.

Judge Halpin ordered the prosecution to provide summaries and adjourned the case for mention on December 9 next. He agreed to an application by Mr Staines to excuse the defendants from attending court on the next date.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

