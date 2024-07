THE IRISH AIRLINE Pilots’ Association (IALPA) has voted to accept a Labour Court recommendation to increase their pay by 17.75%.

Pilots voted by 85% to accept the Labour Court recommendation, with a turnout of 96%.

Pilots who are members of the union had been working-to-rule since 26 June after negotiations over a pay increase with the airline reached an impasse. The industrial action resulted in the cancellation of over 500 Aer Lingus flights.

The Labour Court intervened once IALPA threatened further industrial action would be taken.

Earlier this month, it recommended a 17.75% pay increase for pilots. After a review of the decision, Aer Lingus decided to accept the recommendation.

Days later, following a late-night meeting, IALPA recommended its members also accept the Labour Court recommendation to increase their pay by 17.75%.

The work-to-rule was suspended on 10 July and the choice was put to its members through an electronic ballot, which opened on Friday. The ballot closed at 9am this morning.

The pay deal will cover a four-year period from 1 January 2023 to the end of 2026.

IALPA said its members will see their pay increase by 19.2% by the end of 2026, with other substantive issues around rostering and allowances resolved.

Captain Mark Tighe, President of IALPA, said it is “is the greatest pay award seen in 30 years for Aer Lingus pilots”.

“Throughout negotiations, management were seeking work practice changes to fund our pay award. However, no work practice changes were conceded in this pay dispute, nor will they be in the future,” he said.

“Companies making significant profits must ensure that their employees’ remuneration reflects the success of the company, and their salaries are protected from inflation.”

He added: “It is disappointing that Aer Lingus did not conclude an agreement with IALPA during the 22 months preceding the Labour Court recommendation. IALPA believes that the industrial action which affected our passengers was wholly avoidable.”