Irish Blood Transfusion Service issues urgent appeal for donations amid 'critically low' stocks

THE IRISH BLOOD Transfusion Service has appealed for “immediate support” to recover the national blood supply.

The IBTS warned that supply in some groups has “frequently fallen to just three days in recent weeks”.

The aim is to have seven days stock at all times.

Paul McKinney, Director of Donor Services and Logistics at the IBTS, said “hospitals have been experiencing extreme pressures recently and there has been a sustained high demand for blood”.

He added: “The recent high level of respiratory illness in the community has also impacted the collection of blood and as a result we are running critically low across all blood groups.”

To avoid further pressure on the hospital system, McKinney had encouraged “as many donors as possible to attend donation clinics over the coming days”.

”If you receive a text message from us,” said McKinney, “please respond to the number provided and make an appointment, RhD negative donors can attend any clinic and they will be accommodated.”

The IBTS is also running additional clinics this coming Sunday (29 January) in advance of the new Public Holiday.

The additional clinics will be held in: Co Kilkenny, at the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club; Ennis, Co Clare, at the West County Hotel and; Clondalkin, Co Dublin, at Green Isle Hotel.

While McKinney acknowledged that support from donor has been “superb over the last few challenging months”, he noted that the IBTS “constantly need new donors”.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a new donor can register their interest on www.giveblood.ie, which also contains a list of clinic locations, opening hours, and frequently asked questions.