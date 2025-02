TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has poured cold water over the suggestion by Independent TDs supporting government that it was agreed they could cast their votes on a “case-by-case” basis.

Letters sent to the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy in the midst of the Dáil speaking rights row argue they could not be considered government backbenchers as they plan to vote in the Dáil on issues on a “case-by-case” basis.

Dublin Bay North’s Barry Heneghan, Meath East’s Gillian Toole, along with Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae made the claim.

The assertion is understood to have irked senior government leaders.

When questioned on it today in Cork, the Taoiseach outlined that it was not the case that the Independents who said they would support government could vote as they please.

“That’s not our understanding,” he told The Journal.

He went on to add that the votes so far in the Dáil have been “quite strong” in favour with the government.

When asked to clarify that the Independents had not been given the green-light to vote on issues on case-by-case basis, Martin said: “That’s my understanding.”

When asked if there was anything he could do to ensure no such dissent arises in the future, Martin indicated there was not, stating: “I mean, life is life.”

Martin said in forming a government it was his ambition to create a government that can go five years. It will give stability to the country to have five budgets, said Martin.

“I believe there’s a genuine desire among Independents to enable it, to facilitate that, and we intend to work constructively with all Independents, but particularly those Independents and Regional Independents who committed and gave commitments to support the government.

“I think so far, the majorities have been strong and I think it’s important from the country’s point of view that we have a government that gives stability.”

“It’s very early days,” replied Martin, when it was put to him that this new government has not seen any major challenges as of yet.

The next big test will be the budget, said Martin, adding that it is always a significant event in terms of voting patterns.