LARGE CYLINDRICAL CANISTERS have become a common sight littering many public areas in recent years.

But what actually are they?

These canisters were once filled with nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, used by teens and young people for short highs.

But for young children, these bright colourful tubes are “sparking curiosity”.

Experts told The Journal Investigates that this leads to kids picking them up and checking to see if there is any gas inside.

They frequently litter our streets and public parks. This creates “a kind of permissive attitude around nitrous oxide”, according to Trevor Bissett, a coordinator with the Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

“They’re everywhere,” he told us. “The larger canisters have become a big issue in the area in terms of the litter and [the] visibility of them as well.”

Children as young as 12 are picking them up to check if there is any gas left, according to reports received by the Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

For those who use it, the drug can have devastating consequences.

Inhaling gas straight from the canister can lead to devastating frostbite burns, which is why balloons are typically used for transferring the gas.

Nitrous oxide use can also lead to paralysis and suffocation, health experts told us.

Mark Ward TD said that discarded nitrous oxide canisters are a massive problem. Mark Ward TD Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said that ease of access and popularity with young people is contributing to the litter problem:

“Walk to any housing state or any public park in Dublin, and you will see discarded nitrous oxide canisters lying around the place…this is an issue in Cork. It’s an issue in Limerick [and] right across the state.”

Our health service is feeling the impact of this. Last year, a HSE report found that nitrous oxide ranked third on the reported substance use from teenagers referred to the service, behind alcohol and cannabis.

But Ward said that this is “only the tip of the iceberg”. He added:

“Most of the problematic use goes unnoticed and people don’t present for help.”

Don’t throw canisters in the bin

Discarding these canisters properly, particularly the larger ones, can be difficult.

Last year, Revenue put out a tender to dispose of the huge number of canisters – over 480,000 since 2020 – it has seized due to suspected illegitimate use.

It contracted a waste management company to “carry out the transport, storage, and disposal of seized nitrous oxide canisters”, a Revenue spokesperson told us.

Ward also said that these canisters can cause damage to machines when being processed through the domestic waste system.

So, what should you do if you find one on the street?

Don’t throw it in the bin. Instead, Ward advises, people can dispose of them at local recycling centres, or by contacting their local authority to remove them.

Earlier today, The Journal Investigates revealed how these large canisters of nitrous oxide could be bought by Irish shoppers on popular online sites, which is likely contributing to this problem.

Our investigative team found it for sale on Amazon and classified ads sites, showcasing just how easy it can be for anyone, including children, to obtain it.

The Journal Investigates

Reporter: Conor O’Carroll • Editor: Maria Delaney • Social Media: Cliodhna Travers • Main Image Design: Lorcan O’Reilly