US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has said he would not support an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites and that the G7 will shortly discuss plans with Israel about its response to the missile attack launched by Tehran last night.

More than 200 rockets were fired towards Israel last night in a surprise retaliatory attack by Iran for the killing of the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon last week. One person, a Palestinian, died after shrapnel fell into the West Bank.

Speaking briefly to reporters in Washington, Biden said that it is the view of western leaders – all who condemned the strikes – that Israel has a “right to respond” to the attack, adding “but they must respond in proportion”.

He added that open communication has been ongoing between the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the White House. He said the G7 leaders will soon discuss what an Israeli response may look like with Netanyahu’s aides.

Speaking yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were a “big mistake” and vowed to make Iran “pay” for the attack it carried out in response to Israel strikes on and assassination of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in recent weeks.

The Iranian President has today said his country could launch a stronger attack if Israel were to retaliate, but is not seeking to go to war with Israel.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, and Israeli Defence Forces have had brief skirmishes along the border of the two countries since Israeli troops launched a barrage of airstrikes and a ground invasion on Gaza following the 7 October attack.

In recent days, however, Israel has began bombing Lebanon – repeatedly targeting areas around Beirut – in response to continued attacks by Hezbollah. Most of the militia group’s highest-ranking leaders have been assassinated by Israel.

Iran, who fund and arm the militant group, has said they want the US and Europe to push Israel to ceasefire, warning them of a deadlier response if Israel are to retaliate.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim, whose country was brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza before discussions broke down, has warned that Israel was drawing the Middle East to the “brink of the abyss” with its attacks in Lebanon and in Gaza.

The G7 – made up of the leaders of the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – held a call today in which they “unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack against Israel”.

“President Biden expressed the United States’ full solidarity and support to Israel and its people, and reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” the White House said in a statement.

Speaking last night, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned the attack on civilians from Downing Street. He supported “Israel’s reasonable demand” for the security of citizens.

Many have accused western leaders of not condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iran and Syria to the same extent, which also put hundreds and thousands of civilians in harm’s way over the last year.

Leaders in the Middle East, including the Lebanese Prime Minister, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and Jordan’s foreign minister have all called for a ceasefire in the region between the Israeli Defence Forces and the various militias.

A renewed wave of violence has gripped the Middle East in recent weeks.

In the last few days, Saudi Arabia’s and Jordan’s foreign ministers have also called for the need of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine for the first time – a call backed by the European Union and Ireland.

Israel has yet to respond to the attack on its cities last night by Iran. Last night, Netanyahu warned: “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

Contains reporting by © AFP 2024