Coronavirus: 304 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 304 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has said that 47 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 13 people in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, 348 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.

The HSE CEO Paul Reid said earlier today that 38% of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, adding that there is reason for “caution” but also “optimism”.

“We’re at a point of unease and apprehension as to what might happen next,” Reid said at a press briefing.

There has been a 22% reduction in the total number of Covid-19 cases over the last 14 days compared to the two weeks prior.