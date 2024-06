EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRISTAN SHERRY MURDER: A Leaving certificate student accused of murdering gunman Tristan Sherry, who died after fatally shooting a man in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve, has been sent forward for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

2. #NIGEL FARAGE: A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him earlier today.

3. #PATRICIA AUST: An 85-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with murdering an 81-year-old woman. Jim Moore, of Clandeboye Place, Bangor, appeared in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Patricia “Patsy” Aust.

4. #NEW BRIDGE: Construction is commencing on a long-awaited bridge linking Co Louth with Co Down.The Narrow Water Bridge is set to connect Cornamucklagh near Omeath in Co Louth with Narrow Water near Warrenpoint in Co Down.

5. #LYRA MCKEE: Rioting in Derry on the night journalist Lyra McKee was murdered was orchestrated to “put on a show” for an MTV camera crew, Belfast Crown Court has heard.