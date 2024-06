GOOD MORNING.

Diving event tragedy

1. One man has died and another is in hospital following a diving event that took place off the coast of Co Donegal yesterday.

Macron’s snap election

2. Macron’s hopes of a centrist majority have been dealt a major blow by the formation of an alliance of parties on the left.

House prices

3. Irish house prices are surging again – a sentence which could have been written at almost any point over the past 10 years.

Student accommodation

4. Despite previous commitments to expedite a ban on the practice of forcing students to take leases longer than their term times, it is now unclear whether the legislation will be amended before the Dáil breaks for its summer recess.

Community spirit

5. How a festival in Donegal is bringing back the ancient craft of wall building.

Building a tiny home

6. The Tipperary movement teaching people to solve the housing crisis for themselves.

Tory gambling investigation

7. The Uk Conservative party’s chief data officer has taken a leave of absence amid claims he placed bets on the timing of the General Election.

Protests across country

8. Thousands attended protests around the country yesterday in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien, the woman who was viciously and randomly attacked by an Irish soldier who received a suspended sentence for the assault.

Taylor Swift concert this week

9. It is going to be a cruel summer for members of An Garda Siochána in Dublin: leave for gardaí has been cancelled for the final days of June due to the Taylor Swift concerts.