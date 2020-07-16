This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland ordered to pay €2 million over failing to implement EU money-laundering directive in time

The directive was on the prevention of the use of financial systems for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 11:34 AM
52 minutes ago 3,324 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5151802
A sign in front of the office towers of the European Court of Justice.
Image: DPA/PA Images
A sign in front of the office towers of the European Court of Justice.
A sign in front of the office towers of the European Court of Justice.
Image: DPA/PA Images

IRELAND HAS BEEN ordered to pay a €2 million lump sum for failing to properly implement an EU directive, in time or in full, to combat the use of financial systems for money laundering or terrorist financing.

Romania was also fined €3 million as part of the same ruling, in a case taken by the European Commission against the two countries. 

EU member states had to transpose Directive 2015/849 into their national law by 26 June 2017 and notify the European Commission of the measures adopted in relation to it.

The European Commission took a case against Ireland and Romania on 27 August 2018 for failing to reflect the directive in their national laws in time, and failing to notify the Commission.

The directive – on the prevention of the use of financial systems for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing – has since been transposed in full into both Romanian law and Irish law.

In a ruling given this morning by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found that Romania and Ireland had “neither adopted the national measures transposing Directive 2015/849 nor notified such measures to the Commission and that, consequently, they failed to fulfill their obligations under that directive”.

Although both countries later implemented these measures, the Court found that “the fact remains that that failure to fulfill obligations existed on the expiry of the period prescribed in the respective reasoned opinions, with the result that the effectiveness of EU law was not ensured at all times”. 

The Commission had initially sought an order that Romania and Ireland should pay “a daily penalty payment” from the date of delivery of the judgment for failure to fulfil the obligation to notify the measures transposing that directive. It had also sought a lump sum.

But the Commission later withdrew the part of its actions seeking that daily payment, since the directive had since been transposed in full into Irish law and Romanian law.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Concluding, the Court said that the point of giving a deadline by which EU member states were to transpose EU directives into national law was to “to ensure the full effectiveness of EU legislation”.

“Any other approach would indeed be tantamount to calling into question the effectiveness of the provisions of directives setting the date on which the measures transposing those directives must enter into force,” it said.

The Court also noted that the Commission initiated a pre-litigation procedure to deal with the “failure to fulfill the obligations at issue”.

“Consequently, the Court concluded that the failure to fulfill obligations by Romania and Ireland persisted for somewhat more than two years,” it said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie