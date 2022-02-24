Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place for entire country with wind warning for six counties

MOTORISTS ACROSS THE country are being warned to continue taking precautions until this afternoon with a Status Yellow snow-ice warning still in place across Ireland.

The warning came into effect last night remains in place until 12pm, with blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow and icy stretches expected on untreated surfaces.

Met Éireann says that “hazardous driving conditions” can be expected on affected roads.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow snow warning for Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, effective until 8pm.

Separately, a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo has been in place since 8am and is effective until 6pm.

Met Éireann says affected counties will face “very strong and gusty west to northwest winds”.

More generally, it will be very cold this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

It will be a windy day, but snow showers will become mainly confined to higher ground throughout the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will be just 4 to 7 degrees with minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees tonight.