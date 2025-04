SUNNY SPELLS SEEN yesterday look set to continue throughout the week alongside temperature highs of up to 18 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

In their overview for the days ahead, the forecaster has said that high pressure is “still in charge” - meaning settled conditions and “plenty of sunshine” will be maintained throughout the week.

There’s a chance of some showery rain arriving into southern parts on Thursday, but overall there will beplenty of dry weather and sunshine in store for the rest of the week.

Brights spells will give way to widespread sunshine during the day, with highest temperatures ranging from 11 to 18 degrees.

It will be coolest in the south and east of the country, and warmest in the west.

Tonight will be dry and clear, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8C.

Tomorrow has been described as “another fine day”, staying dry with widespread sunshine.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees, again coolest in the east and south in a light to moderate southeasterly wind.