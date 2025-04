THE GROWING UP in Ireland survey found that levels of depression and anxiety have increased among respondents over the last five years, with women being more likely to report a diagnosis.

The figures released by the Central Statistics Office come from the cohort comprising 25-year-olds.

They were asked about alcohol consumption, drugs, health and relationships.

Here’s a snapshot of what was found.

Drinking and smoking

Just under two in five respondents had drinking habits that would be in line with what the World Health Organisation categorises as risky or hazardous. It’s a slight decrease since they were asked at 20.

Men (44.5%) recorded a risky or hazardous level of drinking more frequently than women (33.6%), with men educated to degree level or higher most at risk of hazardous consumption of alcohol at 51.2%.

Overall, though, most 25-year-olds said they were in excellent (22.7%) or very good (42.1%) general health at the time of the survey; and out of a maximum score of 10, life satisfaction for this group was on average 6.5.

Women were taking part in vigorous exercise less often than men – 49.2% versus 67.9%.

Levels of smoking were higher among men but levels of vaping were similar among the two sexes.

Nearly one in ten (9.3%) respondents both vaped and smoked.

Slightly over half (51.3%) of respondents said they neither smoked nor vaped (51.4% of women and 51.2% of men).

On drug use, 21.4% of them said they had tried cocaine at least once in the previous year.

Relationships

When it comes to intimate relationships, almost 60% of this group were in a relationship and of those, over a quarter were living with their partner.

Asked who they could confide in with issues and feelings, both men and women said they would go to a friend, a partner, or their mother with personal issues.

Most people said their relationships with their parents had improved or stayed the same as when they were asked five years ago.

Meanwhile, nearly 6% of respondents said they had no close friends.

Mental health

When interviewed at 20, under two in ten respondents said they had been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

At age 25, rates of diagnoses had increased, with 25% saying they had been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

The gap between the sexes in a diagnosis of depression or anxiety has also increased.

Some 31.5% of women reported a depression or anxiety diagnosis compared with 18.3% men.

The gap was also evident in terms of self-esteem, with 23.5% of women reporting low self-esteem, while 18.2% of men did.

When asked about stress, nearly 22% of women reported moderate or higher levels of stress, compared with 15.3% of men.