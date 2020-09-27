#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 September 2020
Advertisement

Irish businesses being asked to upskill workforces in preparation for Brexit

Clear Customs is an online training programme to support affected Irish companies.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,743 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5216094
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IRISH BUSINESSES ARE being called on to upskill their workforce to prepare for the increased customs regulations that will be needed from 1 January 2021. 

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins is today highlighting the support available through Skillnet Ireland’s Clear Customs programme. 

Clear Customs is an online training programme to support affected Irish companies develop the capacity to deal with the additional customs requirements that will be needed from 1 January 2021. 

Businesses, trading either with or through Great Britain, will be subject to a range of new customs and regulatory requirements from that date. 

It’s estimated that the number of customs declarations required will increase from 1.6 million annually to 20 million after the UK’s departure from the Customs Union and Single Market. 

The Clear Customs initiative is being made available immediately to eligible businesses free of charge and is being delivered through a new mobile app and virtual classroom training sessions. 

“Over 90,000 Irish businesses trade with or through Great Britain every year. The Clear Customs programme is designed to address the needs of each of those businesses. It supports skills development that will help prepare your businesses for Brexit, and support future growth,” Minister for State Niall Collins said. 

Since its launch on 10 September, there have been over 750 applications from companies for the programme. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy said: “We want to increase the reach of the programme to those businesses that are not yet prepared for the changes underway. 

“To ensure they have enough time to complete the course, which is five weeks in duration, we would urge companies to sign up sooner rather than later.

“The clock is ticking, the support is there, so don’t wait.” 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie