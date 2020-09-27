Irish businesses being asked to upskill workforces in preparation for Brexit

IRISH BUSINESSES ARE being called on to upskill their workforce to prepare for the increased customs regulations that will be needed from 1 January 2021.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins is today highlighting the support available through Skillnet Ireland’s Clear Customs programme.

Clear Customs is an online training programme to support affected Irish companies develop the capacity to deal with the additional customs requirements that will be needed from 1 January 2021.

Businesses, trading either with or through Great Britain, will be subject to a range of new customs and regulatory requirements from that date.

It’s estimated that the number of customs declarations required will increase from 1.6 million annually to 20 million after the UK’s departure from the Customs Union and Single Market.

The Clear Customs initiative is being made available immediately to eligible businesses free of charge and is being delivered through a new mobile app and virtual classroom training sessions.

“Over 90,000 Irish businesses trade with or through Great Britain every year. The Clear Customs programme is designed to address the needs of each of those businesses. It supports skills development that will help prepare your businesses for Brexit, and support future growth,” Minister for State Niall Collins said.

Since its launch on 10 September, there have been over 750 applications from companies for the programme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy said: “We want to increase the reach of the programme to those businesses that are not yet prepared for the changes underway.

“To ensure they have enough time to complete the course, which is five weeks in duration, we would urge companies to sign up sooner rather than later.

“The clock is ticking, the support is there, so don’t wait.”