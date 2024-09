IRISH PHARMACISTS WILL tell TDs later this morning that chemists have a “vital role” to play in the process to decriminalise drugs but will insist that any plans to do so must be front loaded with fully-developed Government policies.

In January a Citizens’ Assembly on drug use published its final report which said Ireland should move towards decriminalising the possession and use of some currently controlled substances.

The report recommended that people who are found to be in possession of drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, mushrooms and other narcotics should be referred to addiction services instead of the judicial system first.

Decriminalisation would also drastically reduce the penalty for the possession of substances when the quantity can be attributed to personal use.

TDs and Senators on the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Drug Use will meet with representatives of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) and the Irish College of General Practitioners to consider the recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly report later this morning.

Irish pharmacists will detail issues that it believes drugs have caused, such as the increased risk for infections and long-term illnesses among users and risks to public health through the makeup of substances and method of administration.

It’s understood that the IPU will tell TDs that its members are willing to continue to provide clean syringes, opioid substitution treatment – such as methadone – and supply naloxone, a antidote to overdoses, once decriminalisation is implemented.

Advertisement

It is further understood that the IPU will detail that its members can currently only deliver these services in a “limited” capacity as it believes these programmes are currently underfunded.

Delegates will add: “Decriminalisation should only be implemented as the final part of any policy developed, to ensure that all appropriate safeguards and supports are in place and resourced.”

The Joint Committee on Drug Use is the second phase of the pathway towards decriminalisation and is tasked with engaging with stakeholders on the report by the Citizens’ Assembly published earlier this year.

TDs and Senators have met just a handful of times since the committee was established in June and no formal decisions or agreements have yet to be made.

A final report by the Committee will determine what steps need to be taken to implement decriminalisation policies, including what commitments must be made in terms of funding, safeguards and framework plans.

A separate report in July did find that there was an “appetite” in Ireland for alternatives to coercive sanctions in drug possession cases, such as favouring addiction service referrals over criminal prosecution.

It said that funding for drug treatment services that interact with the criminal justice system is stable and available across a wide range of areas in Ireland, but acknowledged that there are some existing services which are forced to rely on alternative funding.

The report also found that knowledge of interventions and alternatives to prosecution have reduced among the judicial system and the public. This has led to fewer people engaging with services such as Dublin Drug Treatment Court.

The IPU will recommend that these outstanding funding, policy and safeguarding issues must be resolved before decriminalisation policies are approved and implemented in the future.