A DONEGAL MAN has been killed in the US after he was struck by a car in the early hours of yesterday morning in California.

The man, aged 35, had been living in America for a number of years. The incident took place at a junction in the Huntington Beach area just before 1am (9am Irish time) yesterday.

The driver of the black Audi RS5, a 21-year-old male, has been arrested following suspicions of impairment, police said. He is currently detained in the custody of Huntington Beach Police Department.

The Irishman was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. He has a partner and is also a father of young children.

His immediate family in Donegal have been informed of his death. His name has not been released publicly until all family members have been informed of his tragic passing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for a comment on the incident.

With reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill