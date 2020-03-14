This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Everything will be OK': Italians beat coronavirus isolation by singing to each other from their windows

Videos of the phenomenon have gone viral on social media.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 11:27 AM
ITALIANS ARE FIGHTING the social isolation imposed by the country’s coronavirus lockdown by singing from their windows with their neighbours.

Videos of the phenomenon have gone viral on social media, showing residents from Milan to Sicily sing to each other and play instruments in unison through windows and across courtyards.

The country has been in virtual lockdown since Monday, when the Italian government limited citizens’ movements in an attempt to fight the worst outbreak of Covid-19 outside China, where the virus originated at the end of last year.

Vast swathes of the economy have been shut down, people have been instructed to leave their homes only when strictly necessary, and all cultural events have also been suspended.

But in an attempt to boost morale, Italians have responded by forming impromptu music groups at each other’s windows.

One recording in the Tuscan city of Siena has been viewed over 600,000 times on Twitter.

In it, residents sing the traditional “Canto della Verbena” about the city from their windows, including a rousing verse with the words “long live our Siena!”

Italian singer Andrea Sannino posted a compilation on his Instagram feed of people singing his song Abbracciame (“Embrace Me”) at their windows in the southern city of Naples, his hometown.

“A day I will tell my children and grandchildren about,” the singer wrote, adding: “Thank you for making me cry floods of tears!”

In another video purportedly of an apartment building in the northern city of Turin, residents can be seen on their balconies trying to perform the Macarena, a Spanish dance song, in unison.

On Friday evening in several districts of Rome, music and singing could be heard coming from people’s windows, including renditions of the national anthem.

A message circulating on WhatsApp had encouraged people to sing specific songs on certain days, including the anthem on Friday.

Another tune heard on Friday night was Grazie Roma, a popular song from the 1990s, which includes the words: “Tell me what it is which makes us feel like we’re together, even when we’re apart.”

Another social media initiative has seen Italians put up signs outside their homes saying “andra tutto bene” or “everything will be OK”.

The slogan is accompanied by a picture of a rainbow – often drawn by children at home as school is cancelled.

Italy has been struck by the worst European outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with more than 17,000 cases and 1,266 deaths.

With reporting from - © AFP 2020.

