This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italy seizes Islamic State-made drugs worth €1 billion

Around 84 million Captagon tablets were seized at the port of Salerno.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 11:26 AM
20 minutes ago 3,961 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138177

ITALIAN POLICE SAY they have seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.

The drugs, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within containers, are worth about €1 billion and were intended to be sold on the European market “to finance terrorism”, the finance police of Naples said in a statement.

“We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world’s largest producer of amphetamines,” the statement said.

Police said three suspect containers had arrived at the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, containing large cylindrical paper rolls for industrial use as well as industrial machinery.

Cutting open the paper rolls and metal gear wheels with chainsaws, police found them filled with tablets. Video images taken by police showed pills spilling out of the rolls and wheels as they were forced opened.

“This is the largest seizure of amphetamines in the world,” police said.

‘Jihad drug’

Captagon, a brand name, was originally for medical use but illegal versions have been dubbed the ‘jihad drug’ — after being widely used by IS fighters in combat — the police said.

Citing the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Naples police said IS “makes extensive use of it in all territories over which it exerts influence and where it controls the drug trade”.

Once the plants are established, “it is easy for IS to produce large quantities also for the world market for synthetic drugs, in order to quickly accumulate substantial funding”, the statement said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The amount of drugs seized were sufficient to satisfy the entire European market, police said, without providing a time frame.

A “consortium” of criminal groups were likely involved for the distribution of the drugs, including possibly many clans within the infamous Camorra of Naples, police said.

“The hypothesis is that during the lockdown … production and distribution of synthetic drugs in Europe has practically stopped,” the statement said.

“Many smugglers, even in consortiums, have turned to Syria where production, however, does not seem to have slowed down.”

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie