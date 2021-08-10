#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 10 August 2021
Advertisement

Three Irish artists nominated for Ivor Novello music awards

The acts are nominated alongside musicians like Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 1:26 PM
44 minutes ago 3,565 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5519424
Fontaines DC performing in Oslo in 2019
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Fontaines DC performing in Oslo in 2019
Fontaines DC performing in Oslo in 2019
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THREE IRISH ARTISTS have been nominated in the Ivor Novello awards, which recognise merit in songwriting and composing in Ireland and Britain.

Fontaines DC, For Those I Love and Eimear Noone are nominated for awards this year alongside musicians like Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi.

The winners are set to be announced next month.

A Hero’s Death from the Fontaines DC is nominated for Best Album. The Dublin band was formed in 2017 and A Hero’s Death, their second album, was released last summer.

David Balfe, better known by stage name For Those I Love, is nominated in the Best Contemporary Song category for his song Top Sheme.

Balfe, a producer and songwriter, released the song ahead of his debut album.

Eimear Noone, an esteemed composer and conductor who conducted at the Oscars in 2020, is nominated alongside her husband Craig Stuart Garfinkle for Best Original Film Score. 

Their nominated score was for the film Two By Two: Overboard.

In other categories, former One Direction member Harry Styles has received two nominations with his writing partner Kid Harpoon for songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, as well as a solo nomination for songwriter of the year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lewis Capaldi’s songs Before You Go and Someone You Loved are both nominated in the PRS For Music Most Performed Work category.

Singer-songwriter Marina, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, is nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically with her song Man’s World.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 21 September in London.

It marks the 66th ceremony since the awards were first presented in 1956.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie