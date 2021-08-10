Three Irish artists nominated for Ivor Novello music awards

THREE IRISH ARTISTS have been nominated in the Ivor Novello awards, which recognise merit in songwriting and composing in Ireland and Britain.

Fontaines DC, For Those I Love and Eimear Noone are nominated for awards this year alongside musicians like Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi.

The winners are set to be announced next month.

A Hero’s Death from the Fontaines DC is nominated for Best Album. The Dublin band was formed in 2017 and A Hero’s Death, their second album, was released last summer.

David Balfe, better known by stage name For Those I Love, is nominated in the Best Contemporary Song category for his song Top Sheme.

Balfe, a producer and songwriter, released the song ahead of his debut album.

Eimear Noone, an esteemed composer and conductor who conducted at the Oscars in 2020, is nominated alongside her husband Craig Stuart Garfinkle for Best Original Film Score.

Their nominated score was for the film Two By Two: Overboard.

In other categories, former One Direction member Harry Styles has received two nominations with his writing partner Kid Harpoon for songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, as well as a solo nomination for songwriter of the year.

Lewis Capaldi’s songs Before You Go and Someone You Loved are both nominated in the PRS For Music Most Performed Work category.

Singer-songwriter Marina, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, is nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically with her song Man’s World.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 21 September in London.

It marks the 66th ceremony since the awards were first presented in 1956.