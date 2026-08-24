'The bubbliest happiest person': Tributes paid at vigil for woman murdered in Limerick

PEOPLE GATHERED IN Limerick tonight to express sympathy with the family of Brazilian woman, Jady Cristine Pereira Rosa, who was murdered in the city last Friday.

The 33-year-old was stabbed to death at an apartment she shared with her husband, Judismar Weslei Batista, at Cecil Street.

Mr Batista’s body was found at Blackrock, Co Cork, 12 hours after Ms Rosa’s remains were discovered.

Investigating gardaí were treating it as a murder-suicide, and had Mr Batista as the chief suspect for his wife’s killing. It’s understood their relationship had broken down in recent times.

A vigil held by feminist movement, Limerick ROSA, saw people gathering in solidarity with victims of violence, particularly gender-based violence against women.

Organisers placed a framed photograph of Ms Rosa next to one of Annemarie O’Reilly, (30), surrounded by candles.

Ms O’Reilly, a mother of three, originally from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was found dead in her home in Melbourne, Australia also last Friday morning.

Patrick Stokes, (45), also reported to be Irish, and known to Ms O’Reilly, was charged with her murder last Sunday.

Speaking at tonight’s vigil, organiser Caitriona Ní Caithain, said: “This is about holding space for two women who were taken away from us violently at the hands of violent men, it is about coming together and grieving this terrible loss.”

“It’s something that many of us as women actually feel deeply triggered and troubled by, we feel deeply effected by it.”

“Men really need to engage and listen to women, and pay attention to how women are feeling, especially when they are deeply effected by a femicide or an incident of gender based violence,” added Ms Ní Caithain.

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Gabriela Lobianco, a Brazilian PhD business student and Cork ROSA activist, said “education” was key to showing men, when they are boys, to “treat women with respect and not have the power imbalance in gender that is out there”.

“Gender-based violence is getting worse and worse. It is about structure and education, it is something we need to stop at the root, we need to keep up the good fight,” said Ms Lobianco.

Mark Halvey and Aine Foley, who had both worked with Ms Rosa, attended the vigil.

“It is just heartbreaking, it’s very sad, she was the bubbliest, happiest person you could ever meet,” said Mr Halvey, from Murroe, Co Limerick.

“She was so joyful, it’s incredible, it’s very, very sad. We heard the news Friday morning in work and the whole place was in total shock,” he said.

“Our condolences to her family and I hope to God she gets home to Brazil and they get the chance to give her a proper burial,” he added.

Ms Foley, from Bruff, Co Limerick said: “She was just always smiling and whatever you asked of her she was always willing, she was so chatty.”

In a statement on its Facebook page, the National Women’s Council of Ireland said it was “struggling to find the words…that another woman has been killed this year.”

It added: “Jady Cristine Pereira Rosa was from Brazil and lived in Limerick. Our hearts are today with her, and with her loved ones, for whom her loss will be immeasurable. Every woman deserves to live free from violence and abuse.”

Gardaí did not name Batista, however a garda spokesman said: “A male in his 30s who was a person of interest and a line of enquiry in this investigation, has been found deceased.”

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the murder of the woman to determine all of the circumstances of her death,” the garda spokesman said.

“A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation. An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda Station. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400.”

Ms Rosa had been living in Limerick for a number of years and had been working for a local cleaning firm.