FORMER DUP LEADER Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor will both appear before Newry Crown Court later today.

Donaldson was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

He was initially charged with 11 historical offences, but following a review of an evidence file by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), Donaldson now faces 18 charges.

He is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault. The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008.

His wife Eleanor faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences. The number of charges she faces also increased upon review from four to five.

At a hearing in Newry on 3 July, Judge Eamonn King said he was “satisfied there is a prime facie case to answer”.

At the 3 July hearing, legal representatives for Donaldson and his wife said there were no “contrary submissions at this stage”.

During this hearing, Donaldson was asked if he wanted to say anything in answer to the charges.

“Not at this stage,” he responded.

Both Jeffrey and Eleanor are due to appear at Newry Crown Court later this morning for an arraignment hearing ahead of their trial.