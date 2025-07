THE DPP IS to appeal in November a sentence given to gangland criminal Kieran Fogarty for dangerous driving causing the death of innocent journalism student Joe Drennan.

A date for the appeal hearing, on grounds that it was unduly lenient, is to take place at the Court of Criminal Appeal, on 6 November.

The Director of Public Prosecutions announced last February that it would appeal Fogarty’s sentence, following a campaign for justice, led by Mr Drennan’s family.

Last January, Fogarty was sentenced at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to six and half years after he pleaded guilty to charges in respect of Mr Drennan’s death by dangerous driving.

Mr Drennan had been standing at a bus stop when Fogarty, whom he did not know, lost control of a BMW car he was driving and ploughed into the 21-year old student from Mountrath, Co Laois.

Speaking afterwards outside the court, Mr Drennan’s family said they were “disgusted” at the sentence, which was imposed concurrent to an eight-year sentence on Fogarty for an entirely separate incident in which he fired shots at a house in a drive-by shooting.

The concurrent sentencing terms meant that Fogarty would serve only his eight-year sentence – the longer of the two sentences.

Speaking inside the court, after the sentences were imposed, Tim Drennan, the father of Joe Drennan, asked sentencing Judge Colin Daly: “Sorry, your honour, does that mean that this fella (Fogarty) will not serve a day (in jail) for killing my son?”.

The judge did not respond in court to Mr Drennan’s query.

Earlier, the judge had said the hit-and-run sentence would run in addition to the shooting sentence, but later he corrected this.

Tim and Marguerite Drennan, said they were “disgusted” by the outcome and that, in their opinion, Fogarty “would not serve anything” for Joe’s death.

Holding a picture of their son in a key-ring outside the court, Tim Drennan said Kieran Fogarty had left his son to “die like a dog on the street”.

Mr Drennan said he felt like Fogarty had got away without punishment for “killing my son”.

Marguerite Drennan said Fogarty’s sentence for her son’s death was “absolutely unbelievable” and “really hard to take”.

“He (Fogarty) did an awful lot of crime for a few years in jail, he got a free ride for killing Joe, he got nothing,” added Tim Drennan.

“He (Fogarty) got eight years for shooting into a wall, and he got six-and-a-half years for killing Joe, and he’s not going to be serving anything for Joe because the other one is a longer sentence,” Tim Drennan said.

“That man (Fogarty) gave Joe no help after he crashed into him and killed him and left him lying under the car. At the end of the day, Joe was a unique individual, and he basically died like a dog on the street in Limerick when (Fogarty) left him there, and now today he gets nothing for it,” added Mr Drennan.

Paying tribute to her son, Marguerite Drennan said: “Joe was amazing, the bubble of our lives, he was just everything to us, he was the chief editor of the Limerick Voice (University of Limerick student newspaper), he worked for Gay Community News, he was the voice for the voiceless.”

Tim and Marguerite Drennan said they ultimately hoped Fogarty would serve a sentence on its own in respect of their son’s death in addition to the shooting sentence.

The Drennans said they were also disappointed for the Gardaí “who put in an awful lot of work” into building a case and ultimately charging Fogarty with both offences.

“It’s a kick in the teeth…we got no justice, there is no sense to it,” they added.

Tim Drennan said: “He (Fogarty) won’t serve a day for Joe, he did all them other things first, so it was a free run for Joe.

“What people should understand is that, Joe was on his own at the bus stop, there could have been ten people at that bus stop, there could have been ten people dead, and would he (Fogarty) have got a concurrent sentence for (ten deaths)?”, Mr Drennan added.

Fogarty, (21), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, was on bail at the time, he was also disqualified from driving, and he was wanted by Gardaí on five outstanding arrest warrants.

Moments before ploughing into the bus stop where Joe Drennan was standing, Fogarty filmed himself on a mobile phone driving at high speed and live streamed it to friends on social media.

He laughed and jeered at An Garda Siochana as he outpaced a garda patrol car.

Moments before Fogarty collided with Mr Drennan he was traveling at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Fogarty broke a red light, struck another car, lost control of his BMW and slammed into Joe Drennan, at Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick.

The court heard that the Garda who was driving the patrol car behind Fogarty was “alarmed” at his speed.

The Garda did not speed up as he was travelling in a busy built-up residential area.

After Fogarty smashed his car into the bus stop killing Mr Drennan, he wiped down the BMW’s steering wheel in an attempt to delete his forensic trace from the scene.

Fogarty went on the run and communicated with family members as well as a criminal associate by text and voice messages.

Believing he had killed two people at the bus stop, Fogarty messaged an associate, telling him: “I’m after killing a 21-year old and a woman”.

The court heard that despite Fogarty’s mother texting him pleading with him to give himself up, he remained on the run until he was arrested by gardaí a month later.

Fogarty told his mother: “What do you want me to do, go up to the (Garda) Barracks and say I killed someone stone dead on the road and I don’t even think they know it was me.”

“I got to wipe the car down a small bit before I even got out of it (the car). Ye don’t realise that though do ye,” he added.

Fogarty told a criminal associate in a voice message that was played in court: “I don’t know how I was able to walk out of that son, watch how bad the beamer (BMW) is in that, boy it’s wrapped around the pole and all.”

“I spun about 10 times I’d say, I bounced off a wall and took that young fella with me at the bus stop cause his bus wasn’t there in time.”

A letter of apology later penned by Fogarty to Joe Drennan’s family later stated: “I was reckless and out of control, I did not realise I hit Mr Drennan, it was never my intention to hurt anyone on the night. I am truly sorry.”

Inspector Padraig Sutton, Roads Policing Unit, Limerick, who led the investigation, told the court that in his opinion, Fogarty’s apology had rung “hollow”, given the overwhelming and aggravating evidence against him.

In a victim impact statement, Joe Drennan’s sister, Sarah Drennan, said her brother’s death had “left an unbearable emptiness” in her family.

Sarah Drennan said: “Joe was taken in a most violent, senseless way possible, in a moment of senseless, reckless disregard for human life.”

Fogarty’s own barrister, senior counsel Mark Nicholas, described Fogarty’s driving on the night as “appalling, undeniably serious, reckless, dangerous, disgraceful and inexcusable”.

Fogarty, who had 46 previous convictions including 41 for road traffic offences including dangerous driving, pleaded guilty to all of the offences against him.

The Drennan family, supported by his friends and fellow journalism students at University Of Limerick, rallied together after the sentence and campaigned for the DPP to appeal Fogarty’s sentence.

Last March, a jury at an inquest held into Mr Drennan’s death, returned a verdict of “unlawful killing”.

Speaking after the inquest at Kilmallock courthouse, the Drennan family stated: “Joe deserved better. We launched a petition on change.org calling for urgent sentencing reform and are calling on the Irish government to ensure that no other victim or their family suffers this injustice.”

“Joe’s life mattered, and the law needs to reflect that,” they said.

The Drennan family thanked Garda Inspector Padraigh Sutton, Garda Oliver Gee, Garda Patrick Gleeson, Garda JP O’Sullivan and all the gardai at Henry Street station, Limerick involved in apprehending Fogarty after he went on the run following the hit and run.

They also thanked the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, as well as HSE paramedics, who responded to the scene of the fatal collision, and staff at University Hospital Limerick who had valiantly fought to save Mr Drennan’s life.