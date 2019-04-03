Speaker John Bercow called upon to break Commons deadlock after 310-310 tie on more indicative votes

THE HOUSE OF Commons has reached a tie on whether to hold more indicative votes on Monday.

There was a 10 minute delay before the votes were announced to confirm the tie.When the results were announced, 310 MPs voted for more indicative votes on Monday, and 310 voted against it.

The House Speaker John Bercow had the deciding vote, and voted against the amendment to the business motion, quoting precedent.

In accordance with precedent…. I cast my vote with the Nos. The Nos have it.

He said that the precedent was in 1993… “and I’ll believe that it was appertaining to the Maastricht Treaty Bill”.

Alastair Campbell, a Remain-supporter and former spokesperson for Tony Blair, reacted to the news by saying that the vote outlined the divide in the House of Commons.