Tenth man arrested in connection with attempted murder of PSNI detective

A TENTH MAN has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI detective John Caldwell in Omagh, Co Armagh, last month.

The man, aged 45, was arrested in the Belfast area and is currently being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning by investigating detectives.

Eight men, aged between 72 and 22, who were previously arrested in connection with the attempted murder have since been released after being questioned.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack, has also been released following questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh at a coaching session for a youth football team while he was not on duty.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the attempted murder is primarily focused on the New IRA.

Several days after the attack on Calwdell, a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Caldwell’s attempted murder.

It was signed by “T O’Neill” – a name previously used by the dissident terrorist group.

It said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.”

Investigations are ongoing.