Sixth man, aged 71, arrested over PSNI officer shooting in Omagh

A SIXTH MAN has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of off-duty PSNI officer John Caldwell this week.

PSNI detectives investigating the attempted murder arrested the man yesterday evening, the sixth arrest since the Detective Chief Inspector was shot on the grounds of a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday.

The man, aged 71, was arrested in Omagh under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives.

Police have already arrested five men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 years old, in connection with the attempted murder. All five are still in police custody.

Caldwell was attacked on Wednesday shortly after 8pm at a coaching session for a youth football team.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The New IRA is a primary focus of the PSNI investigation into the attack.