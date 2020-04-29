Green agenda may need to be 'pushed aside' for next few years, says Halligan

Junior Minister John Hallligan said the 2km rule needs to be looked at.

THE GREEN AGENDA may need to be “pushed aside” for the next few years to protect and create new jobs post-Covid 19, according to Minister of State of Training and Skills John Halligan.

Addressing the issue of the current government formation talks, Halligan said the next government will have to be “very careful” as to where it invests money, stating that he believes people will “respect and accept” that some of the green actions will have to be delayed.

“Our job now will be to protect the jobs we have, create new jobs and protect those that have lost their jobs. If there is a huge cost to what the Greens are looking for then if I was in government I wouldn’t be accepting it, but I am not,” he said.

Today, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael responded by letter to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan stating that they would be open to teasing out how a 7% emissions reduction can be achieved on a yearly basis.

This would effectively be a doubling of the commitments made in the government’s Climate Action Plan.

The Green Party had sought more detail on a number of issues before it will agree to enter into formal talks about government formation

Halligan said this afternoon that the financial implications after the public health emergency is over will be immense, stating that whatever finance and investment the government has will have to be directed at sustainable jobs.

The junior minister also said that this government should be able to stay in place during the Covid-19 emergency.

“I understand that the government has to be formed,” he said.

“My ultimate view would be this government should stay the course,” he said.

It should be allowed to “run for another couple of months to see where we are”, said the Waterford TD.

“We will need expertise coming out of this crisis that we have in place as it is,” he added.

Lifting restrictions

Speaking about the plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions, Halligan said there is a case for a discussion on lifting restrictions on a regional basis. He pointed to the fact that half of cases are in Dublin while there are only seven patients in ICU in Waterford Hospital

“There’s a case for that discussion to take place. I’m not a medical expert so I wouldn’t dare say that’s what we should do, I want to make that clear. But I think there’s a case for that discussion, as has been discussed in other countries around the world,” he said.

Halligan said he is only relaying what business people and the public have been saying to him on the restrictions.

He also said that he would be in favour of having the two kilometre distance to be increased.

Halligan said many people are not seeing their loved ones their loved ones or their grandchildren and called for ”some compassion and even-handedness” to be shown to people who are living under very difficult circumstances.

“Not all of us have grandchildren or loved ones living within a two kilometre distance so I think that may have to be looked at. I think we need to just have a compassionate approach, particularly if this lock down goes on any longer,” he said.

Frustration is building up in the public, said the junior minister.

His comments come a day after their were differing views among ministers at Cabinet yesterday about how and when restrictions should be lifted. It is understood the majority raised concerns about the restrictions shutting down businesses permanently, the impact on older people as well as the two kilometre rule.

The junior minister said the vast majority of people are “doing their best” but the public needs hope now.

They need to “know there’s the pathway” out of this, said Halligan, stating:

“We need to show a little bit more compassion, and we need a bit more coming out over the next couple of weeks to give people hope that there is a way out of this. I think that’s the main problem I have with it, that we’re not getting that present, and we need to get that.”

Commenting on the issue of transparency, Halligan said it is reasonable ask that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) appear before the Dáil or an Oireachtas Health Committee, he added.

Halligan said Labour leader Alan Kelly was correct to ask that minutes of the NPHET meeting be released.

“I think it’s a reasonable question to ask,” he said, adding that he welcomes a breakdown of the group was published by the Department of Health yesterday.

He said it would not be out-of-order to call for the team to appear before the Dáil from time to time while the crisis is ongoing.

“I’m not asking this as a politician but very many people come to me and asked me who is making decisions,” he said.