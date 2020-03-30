This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 March, 2020
Grammy award-winning US singer John Prine in 'critical' condition with Covid-19 symptoms

Prine’s wife, Fiona, revealed on 20 March that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

By AFP Monday 30 Mar 2020, 12:47 PM
1 hour ago 14,208 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061712
John Prine
Image: Amy Harris via PA Images
John Prine
John Prine
Image: Amy Harris via PA Images

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING American singer John Prine has been hospitalised for coronavirus and is in “critical” condition, his family has said.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalised on Thursday,” his family said in a statement posted to the country and folk singer’s Twitter account.

“He was intubated Saturday evening and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” the statement said.

A prolific songwriter and often whimsical performer, Prine (73) was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in January.

He has had past surgeries for cancer in his neck and lung, and last July he rescheduled upcoming tour dates after doctors advised him he faced a stroke risk and needed surgery.

“This is hard for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now,” his family said in the statement.

“Know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine’s wife, Fiona, revealed on 20 March in an Instagram post that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted to her account, she said Prine had also been tested but his status was “indeterminate”. 

© – AFP 2020

