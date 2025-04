THREE JUNIOR HOUSING ministers have yet to be formally given their ministerial powers, despite being appointed to their new roles three months ago.

Fine Gael’s John Cummins and Kieran O’Donnell and Fianna Fáil’s Christopher O’Sullivan were all appointed as Ministers of State to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in January.

While each TD has been told their respective responsibilities, senior minister James Browne has yet to formally provide them with any ministerial functions – limiting them and their officials in the development of new legislation.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin requested to know the specific responsibilities of each junior minister, in a question posed to Browne in last week. Responding, the housing minister confirmed that his ministers of state have yet to be formally delegated any functions.

“I will discuss the functions to be delegated to the Ministers of State in the coming weeks and once these are agreed the functions will then be delegated in formal Delegation of Functions Orders,” Browne told the Dublin Mid-West TD.

A former junior minister who spoke to The Journal said it is “not unusual” for Ministers of State – particular from different parties – to be waiting some time to be formally given their powers.

The former minister for state, who is not from a party in the current coalition, said it was common for senior and junior ministers in a coalition to debate their roles in respect of balancing the brief between the political parties.

What we know so far

Cummins has been given the responsibility for local government and planning while O’Sullivan has been given responsibility for nature, heritage and biodiversity. Both roles were included in the previous government.

O’Donnell, meanwhile, has been give the new responsibility of ‘Housing’. Separately, the Limerick City TD has been given the responsibility for older people under a Minister of State position at the Department of Health.

Sinn Féin’s Ó Broin said he was a “little surprised” that the junior ministers have yet to be formally given their powers, which he described as a “relatively straightforward issue”.

He told The Journal that, as we are still awaiting detail on which functions each minister will have, it’s not clear how much of Browne’s responsibility for ‘Housing’ will be delegated to O’Donnell.

The lack of power afforded to these ministers is an example that the current government has “no urgency” to tackle the housing crisis in the country, Ó Broin claimed.

“The very basic, first step still has to happen,” he said, adding that he did not receive a reason for the delay or timeline for when Browne would delegate the roles to the junior ministers.

The Sinn Fein housing spokesman called on Browne to detail when he intends to formally provide his junior ministers with their relevant powers, especially considering the group have already taken ministerial questions.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said officials are currently developing delegation plans.