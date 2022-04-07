#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 7 April 2022
Advertisement

Junior minister says structure of Russian-owned Limerick plant does not need to change

All of Aughinish Alumina’s 450 employees are Irish, Limerick TD Niall Collins said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 11:05 PM
15 minutes ago 954 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5733183
Aerial view of Aughinish Alumina refinery on the Shannon, Co Limerick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Aerial view of Aughinish Alumina refinery on the Shannon, Co Limerick.
Aerial view of Aughinish Alumina refinery on the Shannon, Co Limerick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MINISTER OF STATE Niall Collins has said that the ownership structure of a Limerick plant that a Russian oligarch has a 25% share in does not need to change, and stressed the Irish workforce and EU nationals on the board of the plant.

Aughinish Alumina is owned by Russian metals company Rusal and its president Oleg Deripaska is reported to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Deripaska is currently on the US sanctions list from 2018, according to the Guardian, and the UK government announced sanctions against the oligarch last month.

Aughinish Alumina, located near Foynes on the Shannon Estuary, employs 450 people and is a major employer in the mid-west.

Collins, who is a junior minister at a Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and a TD for Limerick, told RTÉ’s Prime Time that there are only Irish employees at the Limerick plant, and oligarch Oleg Deripaska has never been to Limerick.

“Sanctions have to have an impact in Russia,” Collins said. “The workforce is entirely Irish, the management is entirely Irish, Oleg Deripaska has never been to Limerick, he is a minority shareholder, effectively about 25%,” he said adding that because he is heavily sanctioned, his ownership is “effectively frozen”. 

He said that the board of Aughinish is mostly made up of EU nationals.

We want sanctions to have an impact in the heart of Russia, in the key decision makers around Vladimir Putin.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, who is also a Limerick TD, said it was a local management company running the plant since 1988, and that the plant had changed ownership nationalities many times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Ireland Inc cannot do without Aughinish,” he said, referring to the electricity output.

In early March, The Journal reported that Gardaí were investigating a paint attack at the entrance to the Aughinish Alumina plant.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie