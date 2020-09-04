Out-of-hours GP service for Kildare and West Wicklow no longer charging for Covid-19 consultations

THE OUT-OF-HOURS GP service for Kildare and West Wicklow, KDoc, has confirmed it is no longer charging people who are concerned they have Covid-19 symptoms for phone consultations following reports of such happening.

It was reported in early August that KDoc had been charging a number of people who were concerned they had symptoms for out-of-hours phone consultations. At the time, the HSE noted that there should be no charge.

The practice had been continuing as of last week as TheJournal.ie was aware of a number of patients who were charged the fee.

However, the HSE confirmed in a statement to TheJournal.ie last week that KDoc had received funding to provide free Covid-19 consultations.

Kdoc call agents had been telling patients that there was “confusion” about the issue, but were explaining that “no agreement” was in place between the HSE and the out-of-hours service.

In March, the HSE reached an agreement with GP representatives to ensure people who were experiencing Covid-19 symptoms could have access to free GP Covid assessments and testing.

This agreement was extended in June to ensure people could access referral, without charge, on Saturdays and Sundays through GP out-of-hours services.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless, who represents Kildare North, raised the issue of KDoc charging patients at the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 on 26 August.

He told the committee that a constituent “presented last Saturday to the only out-of-hours health service available in Kildare, which is called KDoc. Unless patients have a medical card, they have to pay a €50 consultation fee”.

Lawless said during the Committee was his understanding that there was “an operational agreement yet to be entered into or signed off on”.

However, the HSE insisted on the same day that KDoc had received funding to provide free Covid-19 consultations.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced a further extension of GP special payments to ensure Covid-19 consultations remain free of charge.

“It’s very important that cost is not a barrier to anyone seeking testing, so I want to be clear that your telephone consultation with your GP to decide if you should be tested is free,” Donnelly said.

“The Covid-19 test, as well as any hospital treatment you may need, will also be free,” he said.

Following a further query from TheJournal.ie this week, KDoc has now confirmed it is not charging any patients for Covid-19 consultations.

A spokesperson for KDoc said: “I can confirm that as per instruction of our CEO and in line with new funding agreements with HSE, as of 1 September 2020, KDoc is not charging any patient (medical card holder or private) for consultations relating to the referral of patients for Covid testing.”

A study published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) last week found that 44% of people in Ireland don’t know that calling their GP to discuss Covid-19 symptoms is free.

Over one third of people (36%) think they could be charged for a Covid-19 test.