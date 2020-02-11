This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Funeral of RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley to take place in Dublin tomorrow

The 51-year-old passed away last week following an illness.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 11:00 AM
Image: Steve Langan
Image: Steve Langan

THE FUNERAL OF journalist and broadcaster Keelin Shanley is set to take place in Dublin tomorrow.

The 51-year-old died following an illness and her death was announced on Saturday – with tributes pouring in from colleagues and friends in the hours after.

Morning Ireland presenter Rachael English described her as a “wonderful, warm, funny colleague”, while Sean O’Rourke said: “We miss her and we will miss her and will continue to miss her so much”.

A death notice on RIP.ie states that Shanley died “peacefully, in the last sunshine before the storm” and “after a courageous battle with cancer, fought with the ingenuity, love and care”. 

The funeral mass will take place at St Paul’s Church in Glenageary at 12.15pm before leaving for Mount Jerome Crematorium. 

The death notice also thanks “RTÉ News & Current Affairs and the whole RTÉ family for their support and kindness”.

Shanley has been a stalwart of RTÉ news coverage since she joined the broadcaster, with stints on the stations’ pillars Prime Time and Morning Ireland. She also presented her own television show Morning Edition for two years before returning to radio, and eventually taking over as co-anchor on the Six One news on RTÉ One. 

Always seen as one of the most talented broadcasters on the books, she was often asked to fill in for Seán O’Rourke on his daily radio show. Other credits to her name include The Consumer Show, the documentary Hacked and the Late Debate. 

She is mourned by her husband Conor Ferguson and son and daughter, Ben and Lucy. 

Keelin grew up in Monkstown, Co Dublin and studied Science in Trinity College, moving to Bologna to continue her research. However, she soon moved into journalism. 

On top of her career with RTÉ, she worked with CNN World Report and Radio France International.  

