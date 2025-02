A BATCH OF apartments earmarked for key workers in Dublin is opening applications for tenancies tomorrow, with rents starting at €1,710 for a two-bed apartment.

Key workers like teachers, nurses and gardaí will be able to apply for one of the 46 apartments included in the scheme at Boland’s Mills in the Docklands.

However, they’ll need to have a connection to the local area to be eligible to apply.

The local area is defined as within a 1.5km radius of Boland’s Mills and examples of a connection to the area include being born and raised there, living in the area for a minimum of five years, having immediate family living in the area for a minimum of five years, and/or working in the area.

Additionally, workers must be in a sector providing vital services for society, such as public safety, healthcare, education, transport, law and order or infrastructure.

For those who are successful, the monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the complex is €1,710. There are 35 two-bed units available.

Ten three-bed apartments are available for a monthly rent of €1,850 and one larger three-bed is available for €2,100.

The rent rates are being advertised by Clúid, the approved housing body managing the scheme, as a discount of 27% and 36% on market average in Dublin 4.

Applicants must have a household income that means the rent is not higher than 35% of the household income, unless they can demonstrate that they have paid the same rent or higher for the preceding two years.

That means a household looking to move in to one of the two-bedroom apartments would need an income of around €58,629, while a standard three-bedroom apartment would need €63,429.