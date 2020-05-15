Man dies in suspected workplace accident at Kildare plant

A MAN HAS died in a suspected workplace accident at a meat processing plant in Kildare.

Gardaí said they attended the scene at 10am yesterday morning. A man in his 50s working in the factory was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body was removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital and the local coroner has been notified. Gardaí have said their enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed it has launched its own investigation into the circumstances of the incident.