Man due in court charged in connection with death of man in Kerry

A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal assault of Stephen O’Connor (32) is due to appear in court this morning.

O’Connor passed away on Monday after he suffered injuries in an incident in Killorglin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí arrested a man yesterday morning. He is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the death.

The family of the deceased have asked for privacy at this time.