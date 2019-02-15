This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man due in court charged in connection with death of man in Kerry

Stephen O’Connor passed away on Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Feb 2019, 8:29 AM
Killorglin, Kerry.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal assault of Stephen O’Connor (32) is due to appear in court this morning.

O’Connor passed away on Monday after he suffered injuries in an incident in Killorglin in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Gardaí arrested a man yesterday morning. He is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the death.

The family of the deceased have asked for privacy at this time. 

