GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in which a car of masked men rammed another car off the road in what is believed to be a feud related incident.

Videos circulating online show a motorist driving behind another white coloured car near Kilmallock in Co Limerick.

The white vehicle is repeatedly rammed from behind, the footage shows. As it approaches a blind junction the vehicle is rammed one more time and then crashes.

A masked man then emerges from the pursuing car and starts smashing windows on the stricken vehicle.

At one point in the video a male voice is heard to say: “Either we’re going to die or he’s going to die.”

Sources have said that it is believed those involved are participants in a familial based feud in the general south Limerick area.

It is the third feud in Limerick, with one in the city involving members of two organised crime groupings. The latest incident in that dispute saw a man firing a gun indiscriminately at houses out the window of a car as it drove down Hyde Road on the southside of the city.

The other feud is centred around Rathkeale which is south of the city and is based around family lines.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that gardaí are investigating the incident in Kilmallock.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on Wolfe Tonne Street in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick on Monday 12th May 2025 at approximately 5:30am.

“Occupants of both vehicles left the scene of the incident before arrival of Gardaí. Investigations are ongoing,” she said.