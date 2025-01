IRISH-LANGUAGE RAP GROUP Kneecap has announced it will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena in December.

The gig is scheduled for 17 December and tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Kneecap have already sold out what will be their biggest performance to date with a gig at Dublin’s Fairview Park, which will take place on 19 June, 2025.

The Belfast rap group are also due to tour the US, Australia and New Zealand later this year, as well as a gig on 5 July at London’s Finsbury Park with Fontaines D.C.

Kneecap are also due to perform at London’s Wide Awake Festival.

It was a busy 2024 for Kneecap, with the release of their dramatised bio-pic.

While the film missed out on an Oscar nomination, it was nominated for six BAFTAs and won a host of awards at the British Independent Film Awards.

Kneecap were also awarded the prize for Best Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for their ‘authentic and explosive’ performance in their self-titled movie.

Kneecap was also the first Irish-language film to be screened at Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered last year. The movie won the Audience Award at the event.

2024 also saw Kneecap perform at Glastonbury, play to over 9,000 people at Belfast’s SSE Arena, tour across multiple cities in the US and sell out five consecutive nights at Vicar Street, as well as a host of shows across England, Scotland and Wales.