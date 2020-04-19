Man charged following armed robbery at Dublin shop

A MAN IN his late 40s has been arrested and charged following the robbery of a shop in South Dublin yesterday.

The man entered the store, on Walkinstown Avenue in Dublin 12, just before 5pm yesterday and threatened staff with a knife.

He stole a quantity of money from the cash register and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Gardaí arrested the man a short distance away and recovered the cash. The man was detained at Crumlin Garda station under section Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.