Man charged following armed robbery at Dublin shop

A MAN IN his late 40s has been arrested and charged following the robbery of a shop in South Dublin yesterday.
The man entered the store, on Walkinstown Avenue in Dublin 12, just before 5pm yesterday and threatened staff with a knife.
He stole a quantity of money from the cash register and fled the scene on a bicycle.
Gardaí arrested the man a short distance away and recovered the cash. The man was detained at Crumlin Garda station under section Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.
