Thirteen people believed dead after suspected arson attack at Japanese animation studio

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an animation studio in Kyoto.

THIRTEEN PEOPLE ARE believed to have died in a suspected arson attack at an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto.

A fire department official said that 13 people are believed to have died.

“Twelve people were found in cardio-respiratory arrest in the ground and first floor,” the official said, using a phrase commonly used in Japan to signify victims have died but their deaths have not yet been officially certified.

The 12 victims were found after the fire department confirmed a first death in the blaze, bringing the apparent toll in the fire to 13, with many others wounded.

The blaze in the city of Kyoto appeared to have been started deliberately, police said, but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.

Footage of the blaze showed thick white smoke pouring from windows of the three-storey building. Its facade was charred black on much of one side where the flames had burned out of the windows.

Earlier this morning, fire department officials said that 35 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

The fire department received calls at around 10.35am about the fire at the studio belonging to Kyoto Animation.

“Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke,” a fire department spokesman said.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the fire but that it was a suspected arson.

“A man threw a liquid and set fire to it,” a Kyoto police spokesman said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that a man had been detained in connection with the blaze and was later taken to hospital for treatment.

It reported that the suspect had poured a gasoline-like substance around the building and said “drop dead” as he set fire to it.

Witnesses described a powerful blaze.

“I heard two loud bangs, they sounded like explosions,” a man told NHK.

“The fire was raging hard. I saw red flames flaring.”

A woman living nearby told Kyodo news agency that she had seen at least one injured person outside the building.

“A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints,” the 59-year-old told the local news outlet.

There was no immediate statement from the studio.

