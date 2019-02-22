This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Labour's Ian Austin becomes ninth MP to quit party this week

He has no plans to join the recently formed independent group.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:17 AM
18 minutes ago 1,094 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4507026
Dudley North MP Ian Austin (file photo)
Image: Simon Cooper/PA Images
Dudley North MP Ian Austin (file photo)
Dudley North MP Ian Austin (file photo)
Image: Simon Cooper/PA Images

LABOUR MP IAN Austin has quit the party, it has emerged this morning.

He confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he has decided to leave the party to put those in his constituency of Dudley first.

Austin told the Express and Star newspaper that he quit over the party’s “lurch to the left” under Jeremy Corbyn and its failure to tackle anti-Semitism.

He becomes the ninth MP to leave the party this week, after Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey announced their departure on Monday, while Joan Ryan quit the party on Tuesday.

However, the BBC reports that Austin does not plan to join the independent group formed by his former colleagues in the House of Commons.

Corbyn’s tenure as leader has seen near-constant rumours that some MPs were planning to split from the party.

Support from grassroots Labour members saw him survive a leadership challenge in 2016, but he has often struggled to maintain authority within the party.

His perceived lack of leadership during the Brexit referendum, when Labour was campaigning for Remain, was sharply criticised by some MPs, while there have also been numerous allegations of anti-Semitism within the party.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest 29 people in blitz on Cork based thieves and drug dealers
    27,524  0
    Fora
    1
    		Edtech startup Rahoo's mission in life is to bring teacher training into the digital age
    121  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC legend St-Pierre announces retirement after failed Khabib negotiations
    9,606  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you to tell us what really grinds your gears on social media, and you didn't hold back
    926  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    Appeal for witnesses after man sustains stab wounds in Limerick city
    DUBLIN
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker
    Warren Altman (29) has been missing from Cabinteely since yesterday - have you seen him?
    MISSING
    Woman missing from Co Mayo found safe and well
    Woman missing from Co Mayo found safe and well
    Gardaí renew appeal for missing Jon Jonsson who hasn't been seen in 11 days
    Public appeal for woman missing from Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie