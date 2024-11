MIGRANTS COMING TO Ireland are more likely to be curious about the Irish language while their children are learning it in school, a study from University of Galway has found.

The study was focused on how language – both English and Irish – affects migrants integrating in rural Ireland. 20 of the 165 participants in the study were living in Irish-speaking areas.

Irish was seen as a key integrating factor for those 20 migrants, as they were exposed to the language more on a day-to-day basis compared to those living in other regions of the country. Some of those involved even went as far as to begin learning the language on the Duolingo app.

Many of the participants said that they were able to pick up basic words and phrases such as “Slán” and “Conas atá tú?” from listening to the locals in their area.

The biggest factor behind migrants’ curiosity with the Irish language stemmed from their children learning it in school, with participants in both Gaeltacht and non-Gaeltacht areas bringing up the fact that it was a subject their child was studying.

One Filipino couple that were interviewed said that they decided to enroll their child in a Gaelscoil, despite initially thinking that they were “just for Irish people.”

The majority of the 165 participants, across 11 counties, showed a curiosity and admiration towards the Irish language and saw the study of it as contributing to both their children’s and family’s integration in their local communities. Many of the migrants who responded to the study were relatively recent arrivals from Ukraine, the study’s authors said.

Other findings from the study showed that those that took part in the study said their ability to converse in English was a key factor in helping them integrate, with many partaking in English classes.

The study called for more of these classes to offer a hybrid of in-person and online lessons, as several migrants found it challenging to consistently attend classes due to living too far away and a lack of public transport available to them.

Dr. Andrea Ciribuco from the School of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at University of Galway led the study.

Speaking about the report, he said: “Migrant integration in rural areas is a crucial issue for the future of Ireland and Europe, yet most migration research focuses on urban settings. Ireland also has one of the highest rates in Europe of migration into rural areas.

“The high level of migrants moving to rural Ireland comes with specific challenges linked to infrastructure and migrant integration; but also with opportunities in terms of cultural and economic vitality. Too often, public discourse weighs heavily on the challenges.”