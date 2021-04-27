Coronavirus: Ten deaths and 426 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 426 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening also confirmed that 10 more people with the virus have died.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, five in March and one in February.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,884, with 247,489 total confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 – 97 years.

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men / 221 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of 8am today, 153 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.