Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Ten deaths and 426 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by NPHET this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 5:43 PM
55 minutes ago 41,755 Views 67 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5421172
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 426 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening also confirmed that 10 more people with the virus have died.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, five in March and one in February. 

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,884, with 247,489 total confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 – 97 years.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 203 are men / 221 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 153 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

 

