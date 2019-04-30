This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Ireland's fourth offshore patrol vessel, the LÉ George Bernard Shaw, has been officially commissioned

Its name follows in the tradition of those given to the service’s three other ships.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 3:08 PM
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

THE LÉ GEORGE BERNARD Shaw, Ireland’s fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel, has officially been named and commissioned at a ceremony in Waterford this afternoon.

The ship, which was built in Appledore Shipyard by Babcock Marine, was formally commissioned by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today.

Its name follows in the tradition of those given in the literary tradition to the three other ships in the Naval Service’s P60 class.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett was delivered in April 2014; the LÉ James Joyce was delivered in 2015; and the LÉ William Butler Yeats, which was delivered in 2016.

The ceremony took place on Frank Cassin Wharf in Waterford earlier today, and was also attended by Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe.

Speaking at the launch today, the Taoiseach said that Shaw would be proud to have the ship named after him, and that the vessel would emark on a “distinguished mission of service” to the State for decades to come.

“Our Naval Service faces a wide range of challenges, now more so than ever,” he said.

“Our ships assert the sovereignty and integrity of our territorial waters; they protect both the waters of our country and the European Union.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the personnel of the Naval Service for their work in fishery protection, marine search and rescue, and the many other tasks you perform selflessly.”

He highlighted the important humanitarian work carried out by the Naval Service in the Mediterranean, which he said has saved thousands of lives, and expressed gratitude to the service for its work there.

The Taoiseach also extended his best wishes to the ship’s new captain, Lieutenant Commander Philip Dicker, and her crew.

“I know you are all looking forward to working the ship to its full potential. And I wish you all safe sailing.” 

The ship, which has been taking part in maritime defence and security operations since last October, will continue to assist the Naval Service in a variety of roles.

