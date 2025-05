HAMAS’ PRESUMED LEADER in Gaza, Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Yahya, has been killed by the Israeli military, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told parliament.

Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu announced the death of the militant group’s leader. His brother Yahya, Hamas’ former leader and believed to be the person who planned the 7 October 2023 attack, was killed last year.

Netanyahu’s announcement comes as the UN and other aid groups condemn a US and Israeli-backed aid system, which requires people in Gaza, where food was not allowed in for nearly three months, to travel to hubs in the south of the region.

One person died, and 48 people were injured after Israeli military personnel opened fire on people at the Gaza Humanitarian Fund site. The military has rejected claims it fired into crowds, claiming it had fired into the air.

UN envoy for the Middle East Sigrid Kaag told the Security Council Wednesday Palestinians living in Gaza “deserve more than survival”.

“Since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, the already horrific existence of civilians has only sunk further into the abyss,” she said.

“This is manmade… Death is their companion. It’s not life, it’s not hope. The people of Gaza deserve more than survival. They deserve a future.”

Reporting from AFP

